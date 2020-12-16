BY EMEKA EJERE

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State says if universities must improve on the quality of graduates they turn out, they should stop retaining teachers who do not possess the right qualification and problem-solving research capabilities.

Wike also suggested that universities’ curriculum must begin to address the issues of skills, linkages to industries and relevant competences for job creation or self-employment of the graduates.

The governor made the assertion in his address at the 32 convocation and 40th anniversary of the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt, yesterday.

He said, for the universities to be reckoned internationally as serious citadels of learning, creativity and innovation, stakeholders must find the means to address the problem of declining quality of graduates.

According to Wike, while the state government would continue to address issues of faculty shortage, the universities must do something serious about their curriculum, quality of teaching staff and research outputs, which must be at par with international standards.

He said, “There is no use employing or keeping on the payroll teachers who do not possess the right qualification, competence, character and commitment to quality teaching and problem-solving research, if our universities must improve on the quality of graduates they turn out.”

He stated that the zeal to expand access to tertiary education has informed the unprecedented investments that have been made since he assumed office in 2015 to upgrade and expand educational facilities in the state university.

Wike said his administration has completed and equipped long-abandoned buildings of faculties of Environmental Sciences, Management Sciences, Technical and Science Education, and Law in the university.

He stated the state government has also initiated the College of Medical Sciences for the institution and approved the conversion of the Braithwaite Memorial Specialist Hospital to the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital.