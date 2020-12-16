Kano govt orders immediate closure of all schools

Kano State Government on Tuesday ordered the closure of all public and private schools in the state with immediate effect.

This comes as Zamfara also on Tuesday, ordered closure of all 10 boarding schools in the state.

The decision comes in the wake of the kidnap of more than 300 students in a boarding school at Kankara Local Government Area of the neighbouring Katsina State.

The State Commissioner for Education announced, Mr Sanusi Kiru who gave the directive in a statement issued in Kano, urged parents to take their children from their various schools.

“Parents whose children are in boarding schools are to also arrange and convey their children/wards back home from Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020,” he said.

“All inconveniences are regretted.”

Also, the Kano State Government had expressed concerns over the sudden upsurge in COVID-19 cases in the State, where 85 persons recently tested positive in a space of 10 days