Business
Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers appointed as FG’s official stockbroker – DMO
The Debt Management Office has announced the appointment of Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers Limited as the official stockbroker of the Federal Government of Nigeria effective 20th February 2025.
The appointment was announced on the official website of the Debt Management Office (DMO).
Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers Limited is a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc.
The Stockbroking firm deals in Equities, Bonds, Exchange Traded Funds, Mutual Funds and OTC Securities.
Continue Reading