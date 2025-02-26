Connect with us

FG lists N368.3bn bonds on NGX
41 mins ago

FG lists N368.3bn bonds on NGX

The Federal Government of Nigeria has listed a N368.3bn bond along with N234bn in supplementary bond issues on the Nigerian Exchange Limited.

This was disclosed in a notice filed on the Exchange by the Head of the Issuer Regulation Department, Obioma Oge, recently.

The newly listed bond, named 22.60 per cent FGN JAN 2035, has a total value of N368,309,761,000 and 368,309,761 units issued. It comes with a 22.60 per cent coupon and a 10-year tenor.

The bond’s issue date is January 29, 2025, and its maturity date is January 29, 2035, with coupon payments due twice annually on 29 July and 29 January.

In addition to the new listing, supplementary listings were made for two other FGN bonds. The 19.30 per cent FGN APR 2029 bond had a total of 463,161,536 units outstanding as of February 18, 2025, after the issuance of 78,859,905 additional units.

The 18.50 per cent FGN FEB 2031 bond saw an increase in total outstanding units to 2,108,213,312 following the issuance of 153,869,360 additional units.

