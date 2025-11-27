Stanbic IBTC Holdings empowers graduates with digital skills

Stanbic IBTC Holdings has expanded its drive to develop Nigeria’s digital workforce with the graduation of 97 participants from the fourth cohort of its Digital Skills Empowerment Programme (DISEP 4.0) and the induction of 277 new learners into the DISEP 5.0 stream.

The event held on Monday, November 24, 2025 at the Stanbic IBTC Tower, Victoria Island, Lagos, drew senior executives, technology advocates and ambitious young Nigerians seeking to build careers in an increasingly digital global economy.

Delivering the keynote address, Ms Nkemdilim Uwaje Begho, Non-Executive Director of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, charged the graduates to embrace lifelong learning, intentionality and professional visibility as they navigate the fast-evolving technology landscape.

Begho, a leading figure in Nigeria’s tech ecosystem, drew from her personal journey; growing up in a tech-oriented family and entering the male-dominated digital sector nearly two decades ago. She noted that while opportunities have improved, women remain significantly underrepresented.

“When I started my technology journey 18 years ago, I was usually the only woman in the room, Today, the doors are wider and the pathways clearer. You are extremely lucky—there are role models everywhere. So go and conquer. The road has been cleared for you.” she recalled.

She stressed that technology remains the only sector experiencing net global job growth, adding that skills in artificial intelligence, big data, cybersecurity, cloud computing, fintech, e-commerce, digital marketing and content creation will shape the future of work.

“You must learn like your life depends on it; Technology changes every day. If you don’t keep learning, you won’t be able to keep up,” She emphasized.

Begho also urged the inductees to cultivate clear long-term career goals, expand their understanding of their preferred sectors, build strategic networks and strengthen their digital presence, especially on professional platforms like LinkedIn.

“Doing good work quietly is not enough. Visibility creates opportunity,” she said, warning against complacency and encouraging the young professionals to set goals bold enough to challenge them”.

Advertisement

Group Managing Director of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, Chuma Nwokocha, reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to human capital development as a catalyst for national growth.

He explained that the DISEP initiative was conceived as a social investment programme aimed at equipping young Nigerians with market-relevant digital skills rather than generating financial returns for the bank.

“This programme is not about our bottom line; it is about impact, one way to grow Nigeria is to empower its people. We train and release talent into the wider economy because the country needs them.” He reiterated.

With 277 new entrants beginning their learning journey, Stanbic IBTC restated its commitment to widening access to technology training, equipping young people for global competitiveness and building a talent pool capable of driving Africa’s digital transformation.