By OBINNA EZUGWU

Governors of the Southwest geopolitical zone say they have taken the zone’s destiny in their own hands and barred all entry to the six states of the zone in bid to contain the rampaging Coronavirus pandemic.

The affected states are Ekiti, Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Osun and Oyo.

The governors who took the decision in a communique issued at the end of their virtual meeting on Thursday, and signed by Ondo State governor and chairman of Southwest governors forum, Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN), also dissolved the board of Oodua Investment.

The governors said they resolved, among other things, “That as Owner State Governors we *dissolve the Board of Directors of ODUA Investment Limited* with immediate effect. The Group Managing Director should take charge of the conglomerate affairs pending the constitution of a new Board.”

The statement said further, “That the Entry Points of our six States be closed forthwith_* to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

“That the State Governors agreed that people involved in *essential services* or dealing in *medicine, water and consumable items in particular Traders and market men/women should endeavour to wear nose masks while outside plying their trade* to minimize the spread of the deadly virus.

“The Governors further agreed that wearing of nose masks will be made compulsory for everybody coming out of their homes effective from Friday 24th April, 2020 in their respective States.”