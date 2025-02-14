Former Ondo State First Lady, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has opened up about her late husband, former Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s protracted battle with cancer, voicing severe condemnation of reliance on spiritual interventions.

In an exclusive interview with Star News publisher, Olumide Akinrinlola, on Thursday, Betty ruefully noted that if her late husband had given precedence to medical treatment over spiritual practices, he would probably be alive today.

“What came out of their mountain climbing, blessed handkerchiefs, water, olive oil, etc., from the GOs and all the noisy prayers like people possessed by demons? If Aketi had listened to me, I wouldn’t be a widow,” she said.

Betty, herself a breast cancer survivor, gave a graphic account of how her understanding of cancer biology and early detection led her to establish the Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria in 1997.

She advised that cancer should be seen as a medical issue, not a spiritual attack.

“You cannot pray away breast cancer or any cancer at all,” she asserted.

On Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s administration in Ondo State, she stated that the government has no direction, describing it as “rudderless” and pointing out worries over key appointments.

She refused to comment on governance specifics, she drew attention to the reappointment of a former finance commissioner who had been given the boots for financial malfeasance under her husband’s administration.

“You can connect the dots as to why Lucky brought her back,” she noted.

When asked about the current Federal Government led by President Bola Tinubu, she said, “Only those benefiting would say that. You don’t need a soothsayer to tell you that all is not well in the country.”

Betty also reaffirmed her senatorial ambition, saying she remains fully committed to pursuing her political goals.

Offering advice to individuals facing health crises, she urged Nigerians to seek medical attention instead of relying on faith healers.

“A pastor is not a doctor; he understands nothing about cancer. He can only pray, and prayers don’t cure cancer. Consult a doctor—not just any doctor, but a doctor who specialises in cancer cases,” she warned.