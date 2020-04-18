Adebayo Obajemu

Finally, the secrecy surrounding the treatment of the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari, who was a Coronavirus patient could no longer be kept as the one of the most powerful men in the Buhari presidency is dead. Kyari’ s demise was announced in the wee hours of Saturday.

Prior to his death, he had been receiving treatment at an undisclosed private hospital in Lagos.

His passing on was announced by presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina, in a Tweet early Saturday.

“Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari, passes on. May God rest his soul. Amen. Funeral arrangements to be announced soon,” Mr Adesina wrote.

Adesina’s tweet read: “The Presidency regrets to announce the passage of the Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari. The deceased had tested positive to the ravaging COVID-19, and had been receiving treatment. But he died on Friday, April 17, 2020. May God accept his soul. Funeral arrangements will be announced shortly.”

Recall that Kyari had on March 23 tested positive to coronavirus. On March 29, Mr Kyari issued a statement on his decision to move to Lagos for “further test and observation.”

The statement was the first official confirmation of his COVID-19 status since he was reportedly confirmed positive six days earlier.

In his statement, he said; “I have made my own care arrangements to avoid further burdening the public health system, which faces so many pressures.”

“This is a precautionary measure: I feel well, but last week I tested positive for Coronavirus, the pandemic that is sweeping the world. I have followed all protocols the government has announced to self-isolate and quarantine,” he said.