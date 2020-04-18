By Sunday Oguntuyi Osogbo

Osun state governor, Adegboyega Oyetola has said the palliatives being distributed by the state government are for all and sundry, irrespective of political or religious affiliation, just as he said the beneficiaries of the Social Intervention Programs at the Federal and State Governments cut across political parties, tribes and faiths.

Governor Oyetola who speak through the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Prince Bayo Adeleke and Special Adviser on Works,Engineer Hussein Olaniyan in Iragbiji during the distribution of cash to beneficiaries under the Conditional Cash Transfer scheme of the Federal Government in collaboration with the State Government of Osun, said the cash would go a long way in assisting the less privileged as up keeps.

He added that this is the best time to reach out to the beneficiaries in view of the stay at home order affecting businesses even though the programme is a continuous one.

Speaking in Iree, Boripe Local Government Council, Commissioner for Women And Children Affairs, Mr Olubukola Olaboopo and the State Coordinator of the Conditional Cash Transfer, Osun Office, Mrs Iyabo Ayanfe as well as the Council boss,charged the target beneficiaries to use the money to alleviate their suffering especially during this lockdown period when people are forced to stay away from their trades.

The beneficiaries which totalled about 404 people comprised the aged, widows and the vulnerable