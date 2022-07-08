South African court jails ‘Boko Haram’ gang for 384 years

Three gang members who operated under the “Boko Haram” appellation have been jailed in South Africa.

Boko Haram is a terrorist organization operating mostly in Nigeria’s Northeast region.

The convicts, according to a report by The Citizen, are Ndou Lukase Rembuluwani and Ndou Ben (both 29) and Khoza Ngobeni Small (28).

The Limpopo Division of the High Court in Polokwane sentenced them to combined 384-year imprisonment.

They were found guilty of crimes perpetrated between September and October 2017 around Seshego and Westenburg.

The charges included murder, attempted murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, and housebreaking with the intention to rob.

Other counts bordered on theft, robberies and malicious damage to property,

The trio were also convicted for contravening immigration laws for being in South Africa illegally.

The gang was among criminals who named themselves “Boko Haram” and terrorized communities in the Polokwane municipality.

They attacked teachers at their residential house in Westenburg and stole laptops, television sets and phones on October 9, 2017

Nine days afterwards, the muggers robbed Magezi Football Club players of their phones, soccer kit, shoes and clothes.

The police arrested Rembuluwan, Ben and Ngobeni a few days later during an operation in Seshego