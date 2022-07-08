Kuje Attack: Terrorists stole N82m, $36,000 belonging to high profile detainees - Sources
Attack on Kuje custodial centre

Nigeria’s federal government has declared wanted all Boko Haram suspects who fled Kuje Security Custodial Centre in Abuja following an attack by terrorists on Tuesday night.

PHOTOS: FG discloses identities of terrorists who escaped from Kuje prison

Recall that several terrorists of the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) had attacked the correctional centre on Tuesday night.

According to the Minister of Defence, Maj. Gen Bashir Magashi, all the Boko Haram terrorists kept in the facility escaped during the attack.

In a statement on Friday, the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) revealed the names and photos of the 69 Boko Haram inmates who escaped from the correctional facility following an attack by terrorists on Tuiesday.

“The following are faces and names of inmates with Boko Haram/ terrorism cases who escaped from Kuje Correctional Centre during the jail attack on 5th July 2022,” it said.

“If you see any of these people, or have useful information which may lead to their recapture, please Call 07000099999, 09060004598 or 08075050006 or any law enforcement agency nearest to you. We guarantee to keep your information anonymous.”

