Anambra: Soludo condemns assault on Odumeje by security operatives

Charles Soludo, governor of Anambra State has condemned the attack on Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere, alias Odumeje on Thursday by state officials carrying out the demolition of his church building.

Security agencies were captured in a video assaulting the controversial clergy during the demolition of his house on Thursday.

Soludo In a Facebook post on Friday, Soludo said the attack on Odumeje was regrettable.

“Yesterday’s outing has evoked emotions, not against the decision of the government, but the imperfect and unprofessional manner with which one of the task force members discharged his lawful duty,” he said.

“This is highly regretted, and would never happen again. I have instructed that the task force personnel involved in the manhandling of Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere (Odumeje) be treated in accordance with the rules of public conduct which he roundly failed to uphold.”