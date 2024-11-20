UBA hosts last business series of the year, to empower MSME’s with wealth mgt strategies

The United Bank for Africa (UBA), as part of its commitment to deepen the growth and sustainability of micro, small and medium-scale enterprises (MSMEs) on the continent, is set to host the last edition of its quarterly business series for the year.

This edition of the business series, “Profit with Purpose, Business Continuity,” will be held on Thursday, November 21st 2024, by 12 PM (noon) at the Tony Elumelu Amphitheatre, UBA House, Marina, Lagos and intending participants are expected to register via the Registration Link at https://ubagroup.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_UG0EUWSLTZqu91jSMSih5w

The UBA Business Series is a regular seminar/workshop organised by the bank as capacity-building initiatives for small businesses, where leading business leaders and professionals share well-researched insights on relevant topics and best practices for running successful businesses, especially in a challenging business environment.

This edition, according to a statement from the institution, seeks to showcase businesses that are resilient and have done well through generations, adapting to political and economic changes.

Renowned leaders from diverse industries, including a prominent lawyer, award winning film director, and producer, Bolanle Austen-Peters whose work has significantly impacted Nigerian Cinema, and theatre will headline this last quarter’ series. Her recent film House of GA’A has achieved a major milestone, reaching Netflix’s Global 10 list for indigenous language films.

Other prominent entrepreneurs who will be on ground to give insightful tips are, Founder and Chief Executive of Asadtek Group Limited, Ghana; Dr. James Asare-Adjei; Award winning TV Personality & Multi Media Entrepreneur, Frank Edoho, Celebrated multimedia personality, Toke Makinwa and founder of Nigeria’s pioneering indigenous premium coffee brand, Happy Coffee, Princess Adeyinka Tekena.

UBA’s Group Head, Retail and Digital Banking, Shamsideen Fashola who spoke on the upcoming workshop, said the vast knowledge and experience of the panellists, will give business owners more insight towards the importance of personal finance, wealth management and most importantly how to navigate the frailties of the harsh economy to ensure business growth.

“We know small businesses are vital to the growth and advancement of every economy, that is why at UBA, we constantly look for ways of ensuring that these business owners and operators are well-equipped to grow their businesses successfully,” he said.

“This edition provides a platform for SMEs to learn from experienced entrepreneurs who have built and sustained businesses through the decades,” Fashola said. “Hearing their stories and strategies will be invaluable for any business owner looking to build a lasting enterprise”

Also speaking ahead of the event, UBA’s Group Head, Marketing & Corporate Communications, Alero Ladipo, noted that the business series is an invaluable learning opportunity, targeted at helping young and aspiring entrepreneurs scale up their businesses.

Ladipo further said, “At UBA, we are committed to empowering businesses of all sizes, and this business series is one way we are fulfilling that commitment”

“To this end, we have assembled an esteemed panel of speakers who will share their wealth of experience and insights on building a generational business. This is a must-attend event for anyone serious about the long-term success of their enterprise,” she said.

United Bank for Africa Plc is a leading Pan-African financial institution, offering banking services to more than forty-five million customers, across 1,000 business offices and customer touch points in 20 African countries. With presence in New York, London, Paris and Dubai, UBA is connecting people and businesses across Africa through retail, commercial and corporate banking, innovative cross-border payments and remittances, trade finance and ancillary banking services