Stock market upbeat, gains N167bn as Haldane McCall lists on NGX

The Nigerian stock market ended on positive note as HALDANE MCCALL PLC that engages in construction and real estate development got listed on the NGX.

The All Share Index and Market capitalization rose by 0.26% and 0.28% to settle at 98,227.50 and N59.534 trillion respectively.

An aggregate of 370.5 million units of shares were traded in 10,026 deals, valued at N8.45 billion.

The market breadth closed positive as 38 stocks gained against 27 stocks that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

AUSTINLAZ and TANTALIZER with 10.00% growth each led the gainers to close at N2.20 andN0.99 from N2.00 and N0.90 previously recorded respectively.

WAPCO and Honeywell flour among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.98% and 9.95% respectively.

Percentage Loser

RTBRISCOE and Northern Nigerian Flour mills shed 10.00% each of their share prices to top the losers’ chart, ahead of MULTIVERSE, DAAR COMMUNICATION and MCNICHOLS which dropped in share value by 9.43%, 7.46% and 5.41% respectively.

Volume Drivers

HALDANE MCCALL traded about 40 million units of its shares in 32 deals, valued at about N167 million.

ACCESSCORP traded about 23 million units of its shares in 480 deals, valued at about N547 million.

UBA traded about 22 million units of its shares in 608 deals, valued at about N752 million.