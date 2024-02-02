Some clowns are celebrating fall of naira – Shettima

Kashim Shettima, the vice president of Nigeria, has alleged that some Nigerians whom he dismissed as clowns were celebrating the collapse of the naira to N1,500 to the dollar.

The vice president who spoke at a function in Abuja on Wednesday, January 31, as captured in a video shared by Symfoni, Shettima said, ‘’It is not only disheartening and disenchanting, but also heartbreaking that yesterday when the Naira culminated to N1,500 to the dollar, instead of us to coagulate into a single force and salvage our nation economy, sadly, some clowns are celebrating on Twitter of an impending implosion of the Nigerian economy.”