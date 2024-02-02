Rerun: Police order massive deployment of personnel, restrict movement in three Enugu LGs

Kanayo Uzuegbu, the Enugu State Commissioner of Police, has directed a massive deployment of operatives to ensure hitch-free rerun elections in the Enugu South, Igbo-Eze North and Udenu Local Government Areas of the state.

The Independent National Electoral Commission will be conducting rerun elections for the Igbo-Eze North/Udenu Federal Constituency and Enugu South I State Constituency on Saturday.

Both the police and the state government in separate statements ordered a restriction of movement in the three local government areas to ensure orderly and hitch-free elections.

According to the statements, the restriction of non-essential and unauthorised human and vehicular movements in Igbo-Eze North, Udenu and Enugu South Local Government Areas starts from 12 am to 6 pm on Saturday.

According to a statement by the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, on Friday, the restriction was “in compliance with the directives of the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.”

Ndukwe said the state Commissioner of Police has restated the ban and restriction of all security aides to VIPs and escorts from accompanying their principals and politicians to polling booths and collation centres during the election.

The statement read, “This is in addition to barring state-established and owned security outfits and organisations, like the Neighbourhood Watch Group and the Forest Guards, other quasi-security units, and privately-owned guard and security outfits from participating in the elections’ security management.

“Consequently, the commissioner has reaffirmed the preparedness of the police and other security agencies in the state to ensure maximum security and safety before, during, and beyond the period of the elections. He, therefore, urges the electorate in the areas to massively go out and exercise their franchise without fear of intimidation or molestation.

“To this end, the CP has cautioned political parties, their candidates, and their supporters against conducting themselves in ways capable of contravening provisions of the Electoral Act 2022 (as amended) and breaching public peace during the elections. He warns that anyone found wanting will be made to face the full wrath of the law.”

The command enjoined the electorate and residents of the areas where the elections will hold to be law-abiding, vigilant, and promptly report acts of crime and observed electoral offenses to the nearest police station.

Also in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Chidiebere Onyia, the government said there shall be no vehicular movement on the roads and or any form of transportation in the affected LGs.

“While the temporary inconveniences are regretted, Ndi Enugu is enjoined to adhere to the directive for the free, fair, credible, orderly, secure, and peaceful conduct of the elections.

“Security agencies have been briefed and are to ensure the enforcement of the order, while all security agents not formerly posted to election duties by their respective agencies are barred from the vicinity of the election venues,” the statement read.

