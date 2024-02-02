Godswill Akpabio, Nigeria’s Senate President, has appealed to the German Government to collaborate Nigeria in the areas of security and electricity to enhance the sociopolitical development of the country.

Akpabio made the call when he led some of his colleagues to receive in courtesy, the German Ambassador to Nigeria, Annette Gunther, in his office on Wednesday.

This was contained in a statement by the Special Assistant to the Senate President on Media, Mr Jackson Udom.

“We are looking for partnership and guidance from Germany in the area of security and power generation,” the senate president said.

“There is no doubt that we enjoy a very robust relationship with Germany and I see a much better relationship between Nigeria and Germany under your tenure as the Ambassador.

“Nigeria wants to improve on the existing relationship between us, and the Nigerian Parliament would be very glad to join the President Bola Tinubu-led administration to improve on that relationship.

Advertisement

“Anything we need to do in terms of legalising or in terms of legislation to make most of the policies and programmes that you are embarking on with the government possible, would be done. We want more German companies to join those that are already here.”

Akpabio also urged the German government to not deport about 12,000 illegal migrants into Nigeria, saying such a move will aggravate security challenges in the country.

“The recent decision of Germany to deport illegal Nigerians back to the country numbering 12,000 is something you have to look into for us, because of its security implications. As a result of the current political situation in Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso, almost every black person in Germany, would claim to be a Nigerian because they don’t want to return to crises prone countries,” he said.

“Dumping 12,000 illegal immigrants in Nigeria would lead to the escalation of insecurity in the country. There is, therefore, the need for your country to allow our immigration officers to assess, who exactly is a Nigerian amongst them. If they allow them in here, without any kith and kin and they have to survive, the result would be nothing but militancy or insecurity.”

The German Envoy said she was honoured to be received by the Senate President and his colleagues, assuring his hosts of the commitment of Germany to assisting Nigeria to overcome its security and power challenges.

“We are honoured to be here today. Nigeria and Germany being the largest economies and population in their respective continents, needs to come together in their peoples’ interest. Nigeria is Germany’s second largest trading partner in sub-Saharan Africa.

“The Siemens’ energy project is often mentioned by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and I hope this may be our small contribution to improving electricity in the country. Germany is very active in somany areas like climate change and energy, she stressed.”

Advertisement

The security situation in Nigeria, she noted, ” is worrisome to Germany as well as Nigeria. We have taken that up already because it is the most important prerequisite for socio- economic development, peace and human development.

“The security sector support reform is also where Germany is deeply involved. Over the years, we have spent quite a lot of money and we are very happy to see that going well under the leadership of the National Security Adviser,” Gunther stated.