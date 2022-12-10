Gunmen enforcing a sit-at-home order issued by Simon Ekpa, on Friday, shot and killed Prince Iheme, elder brother of Nollywood star, Osita Iheme, in Imo State.

Iheme was said to be riding with the state Commissioner for Solid Minerals, Martins Eke when the gunmen ran into them and opened fire at Ubomiri, Mbaitoli council area of the state.

Reports said the commissioner received a deep machete cut from the gunmen.

At Orji, Owerri North council area, an eye witness said the gunmen ran into a police checkpoint and killed one cop, while shooting sporadically and ordering motorists and passers-by to go home and observe sit-at-home.

“They ran into police checkpoint at Orji and opened fire on them, and killed one police man.

“Some of them were shouting – ‘Go home, today is sit-at-home’; people ran helter-skelter and they drove towards Okigwe road”, the source stated.

The Simon Ekpa, who is said to be based in Finland, leads his own faction of IPOB.

He declared five days sit-at-home which was countered by Director of Media and Publicity of IPOB, Emma Powerful.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Michael Abattam is yet to react to the development.