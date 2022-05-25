Sheriff Oborevwori wins Delta PDP governorship ticket

Sheriff Oborevwori, speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, has won the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary in the state.

Oborevwori, said to be the anointed candidate of Ifeanyi Okowa, governor of the state, defeated other aspirants, including David Edevbie, who has the backing of Chief James Ibori.

The primary election began on Wednesday at about 3:30pm after a long period of disagreement between the electoral panel from the National Working Committee of the party and the governorship aspirants’ agents at the Stephen Kechi Stadium, Asaba, the venue of the governorship primary election.

Oborevwori who is representing Okpe constituency secured the party’s ticket to contest in 2023 after polling 615 votes.

Edevbie came second with 113 votes, followed by James Manager, senator representing Delta South senatorial district whol polled 83.

The state deputy governor, Kingsley Otuaro scored 9; while former Attorney-General and commissioner for justice, Peter Mrakpo polled 9 andf Fred Majemite