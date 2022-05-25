2023: Ibrahim Kashim wins Bauchi PDP governorship primary

Mr Ibrahim Kashim, has emerged candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bauchi State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kashim, the immediate past Secretary to the State Government was only governorship aspirant in the party’s primary election.

Mr Hassan Grema, Chairman, PDP Governorship Primary Election Committee, announced this at the end of the exercise on Wednesday in Bauchi.

He said that 656 delegates participated in the exercise, adding that only one vote was declared invalid.

“Ibrahim Kashim was the only aspirant of the party in the state and that the delegates had to vote to complete due process in line with the electoral law,” he said.

He commended the delegates for their orderly behaviour during the exercise held across the 21 local government areas of the state.

Responding, Kashim said: ‘”I want to thank you for bestowing the honour on me, this is just the beginning, we will have a great task ahead.

“We need to unite our party faithful ahead of the 2023 general election in the state,” he said.

He lauded Gov. Bala Mohammed for providing purposeful leadership and execution of developmental projects in three years of his administration.

Kashim pledged to build on the existing structures and consolidate on the feat achieved by Mohammed’s administration in the state.

NAN also reports that Mohammed has joined the presidential race on the platform of the PDP.