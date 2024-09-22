Connect with us

APC’s Monday Okpebholo declared winner of Edo State governorship election

Published

8 mins ago

on

APC's Monday Okpebholo declared winner of Edo State governorship election

Senator Monday Okpebholo, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has been declared the winner of the Edo state governorship election.

Farouk Adamu, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) returning officer, announced the results in Benin City, the state capital, on Sunday night.

Okpebholo won the election with 291,667 votes to defeat his closest rival, Asue Ighodalo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 247,274 votes.

The APC candidate won in 11 of the state’s 18 local governments, according to results announced at the INEC headquarters in Benin.

