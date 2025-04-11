The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has announced the relocation of its 2025 Annual General Conference (AGC) from Port Harcourt, Rivers State, to Enugu, citing a collapse of democratic norms and unconstitutional governance in Rivers as the primary reason.

In a statement released Thursday evening, NBA President Afam Osigwe (SAN), General Secretary Mobolaji Ojibara, and AGC Planning Committee Chairman Emeka Obegolu (SAN) jointly explained that the decision followed troubling political developments that undermine the rule of law.

The NBA pointed to the federal government’s imposition of a Sole Administrator—a retired military officer—to govern Rivers State, following the declaration of a state of emergency on March 18, 2025. The move, according to the association, disrupted initial enthusiasm, as registration figures for the conference had previously surged in anticipation.

Describing the administrator’s leadership style as “command-style governance,” the NBA said it marks a stark departure from constitutional practices. “Though dressed in civilian clothing, his governance bears all the hallmarks of military rule,” the statement read.

The association condemned the administrator’s disregard for democratic institutions and his alleged abuse of power. It also criticized the National Assembly’s ratification of the Sole Administrator’s appointment through a voice vote, instead of the constitutionally required two-thirds majority, calling it a “grave constitutional subversion.”

Following consultations with NBA branch leaders in Rivers State and an emergency National Executive Council (NEC) meeting on March 27, the association unanimously agreed to relocate the AGC. The NBA stated that proceeding with the conference in Port Harcourt would be tantamount to endorsing unconstitutional actions and undermining the rule of law.

“The decision to move the conference is a clear reaffirmation of our commitment to democracy and constitutional governance,” the NBA said.

The association confirmed that the 2025 AGC will now take place in Enugu, the historic Coal City, which it described as fully equipped to host an event of such magnitude. It assured members that preparations are in full swing to ensure a successful and memorable conference.