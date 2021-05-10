The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus has sent messages of condolence to Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba state and the General Overseer of the Redeemed Church of God, Senior Pastor, Enoch Adeboye on the death of the former Minister of Women Affairs Hajia Aisha Al-Hassan and Pastor Dare Adeboye respectively.

In a separate letter to Pastor Adeboye, Prince Secondus expressed sorrow on the loss of the young Adeboye and described his death as a huge loss.

Prince Secondus regretted that death came too early to such resourceful and hardworking youngman but noted that God his creator knows best and we cannot question him. He however said that having died in Christ Jesus, the young Pastor will make heaven to the joy and satisfaction of all.

He urged the Senior Pastor Adeboye and the entire family to be consoled in the exemplary life Dare lived that may merit him eternal rest.

In a similar letter to the Governor, Prince Secondus said Hajia Al-Hassan’s death came as a huge shock and described her as a woman of substance who contributed immensely at state and national development.

Prince Secondus finally urged the people of Taraba and Senior Pastor Adeboye to take solace in the fact that they died leaving behind huge legacies and achievements.