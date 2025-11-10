Pst. Adeboye under fire over admonition of President Tinubu on Trump’s threat

Across section of Nigerians including members of the Redeemed Christian Church of Christ, RCCG, have called out the General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye on his Holy Ghost night admonition of President Bola Tinubu over the threat by President Trump of U.S to deploy troops in Nigeria to stop what he called genocide against Christians.

This followed Trump’s resignation of Nigeria as a Country of Concern due to unrestricted attacks on the Christian population in Northern Nigeria, participated the Middle Belt and Southern Kaduna.

President Bola Tinubu awoke on November 2 in Aso Rock villa to a shocker that has not stopped to haunt him, in A Truth Social post from President Trump the day before, threatening to send the U.S. military into Nigeria, “guns-a-blazing,” to stop what he described as the mass slaughter of Christians.

The president said the U.S. could go in “guns-a-blazing” to halt the perceived targeting of Christians by Islamist militants.

With Trump’s threats of military intervention in Nigeria, Tinubu faces a delicate balancing act as U.S-Nigeria relations have taken a sharp decline in recent days, presaging a widening chasm between Abuja and Washington. Recall that on October 31, President Trump disclosed the redesignation of Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern” (CPC) for serious violations of religious freedom. The next day, in a follow-up social media post, Trump threatened military action against Nigeria, as well as a full cutoff of US aid to the country, if its government “continues to allow the killing of Christians.”

Earlier, Sheikh Abubakar Gumi, the controversial Kaduna Islamic cleric, had publicly said that Tinubu should call Trump’s bluff and cut off relations with Washington. He warned that any intervention by a foreign power would start a religious war in the country.

But in a more measured and pragmatic assessment of the situation, Adeboye in an admonition called on President Bola Tinubu, whom he portrayed as his in-law, to act with precision and speed to turn the tide of killings in the country.

This position pitches him against the general northern position typified by Sheikh Gumi and both the National Security Advisor, Nuhu Ribadu and Defense minister, Mattawale who prefer dialogue with the terrorists.

Adeboye advised the President to use diplomacy and whatever diplomatic channels available to him to plead with the Trump for more time, hinting at a 100-day grace to rout terrorists in the country. He also counseled that the Tinubu should as a matter of necessity hand out a 90-day ultimatum to security chiefs to deal with terrorists in the country or lose their jobs.

The RCCG head gave the advice while having what he called a meeting with his “children” after the monthly Holy Ghost night of the church in the early hours of Saturday, November 7.

Adeboye noted that his advice to Tinubu had a precedent during the administration of late Mohammadu Buhari . According to him, he offered similar advice to the late taciturn general but he didn’t follow through. He also reminisced on his involvement in protests in the country. He also explained why he was not directing his speech to Nigerians.

Adeboye noted that if he had the opportunity of accessing President Tinubu, he would tell him “to move fast, move diplomatically, move wisely. He should find a way to convince the US president to delay his actions for about 100 days and then come home and tell our security chiefs to get rid of these terrorists within 90 days or resign.”

Adeboye said, “Innocent people are dying every day. Our leaders must put human lives above politics. I would say to our government: move fast, move diplomatically, move wisely.”

Earlier in his address, Adeboye hinted that he had always restrained from making public comments since he is under the authority of CAN, “I have discovered in the Bible that a man not under authority cannot cast out a demon”

However, a member of the church who was scandalized by the G.O.’s position after meeting confided in BH that the Pastor is only making excuses for their (Christian leaders) failure and complicity in what happened.

“I felt embarrassed and really ashamed of him saying such nonsense, where has he been all this time? the members queried. “If he didn’t speak because he is under CAN (Christian Association of Nigeria) the question is why didn’t CSN speak, are they not aware of the crisis? Mr. President’s wife is his pastor, did he call anytime to talk to the president about the problem? This medicine after death, our problem is with the leaders both church and government,” he said, “adding that he could have said more but because his under his authority.”

Some people also said that it was politics and ethnic factors that stopped the church and particularly the G.O. from speaking out openly against Tinubu.

Mr. Joseph Osareti, a health professional insisted that the former CAN president, Pastor Ayokunle used to criticize the former president about the security but only silence has prevailed since Tinubu assumed office.

Commenting on Adeboye’s admonition, Professor John Abiola, a comparative religion scholar told Business Hallmark that “This is the most celebrated remark on the state of the nation from normally withdrawn Pastor Adeboye, especially on issues that are controversial. That the revered pastor spoke at length on this matter speaks volumes on the seriousness of the matter. I hope other pastors and imams will lend their voices. This is a serious matter. Insecurity is a serious problem that affects everyone no matter your faith. I commend Adeboye , and it’s up to Tinubu to do the needful.

But for Ahmed Ajenifuja, a civil servant, “Adeboye meant well but he should have spoken privately with Tinubu, he can not claim not to have access, he has more than access, given his standing in the society, his clout and Tinubu’s wife Redeemed Christian Church background.

Knowing the Truth Coordinator, a Christian platform, Seyi Odetola who spoke with Business Hallmark from his base in the United Kingdom also believed that before going public with his comments, Adeboye should have sought private audience with President Tinubu. “I believe the revered pastor has access to the President, he should have spoken to him privately.

Sheikh Jelili Semiu, an Islamic cleric, in a chat with this medium, said that he agreed with the advice Adeboye offered to the President. “On this score, I’m with Adeboye, he should find a way of appeasing Trump, buy time and instruct the Service Chiefs to end terrorism within three months. Any Moslem or Christian that disagree is an enemy of the country.

Professor Ropo Johnson, a political scientist, said Adeboye’s advice is in order, urging Tinubu to move fast. He said that “The US–Nigeria relationship has historically been one of pragmatic partnership. The United States is Nigeria’s largest foreign investor, with investments concentrated in oil and gas, wholesale trade, and services. Bilateral trade surpassed thirteen billion dollars in 2024, and Nigeria ranks among the top African markets for US exports.

“Washington also provides strategic security support, including military training, counterterrorism assistance, and limited arms sales to help Nigeria confront groups such as Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province, while also addressing piracy in the Gulf of Guinea.

Nigeria, in turn, remains a strategic partner for US interests in West Africa, which faces overlapping crises of extremism, migration, and democratic backsliding. Under Tinubu, however, the relationship appears to be drifting—not through open hostility, but mutual disengagement.

“Since his inauguration in May 2023, Tinubu has not traveled to Washington and allowed a diplomatic vacuum to fester. In September 2023, Tinubu recalled all Nigerian ambassadors worldwide and still has yet to appoint permanent replacements.

What’s more, he was conspicuously absent from Trump’s meeting in July with West African leaders. Tinubu’s distance from the White House may also reflect political caution on his part, following renewed reporting on his past in the United States, including his connection to a federal criminal case and questions about his academic records.

Johnson advised Tinubu to move fast, send ambassadors to important Western capitals and The United States, in addition to taking concrete steps to end terrorism.

For Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the designation and threat of military intervention couldn’t have come at a more politically fraught moment with opposition gnawing at hardships Nigerians are facing over the harsh economic policies, and myriad other problems.

Ever since the threat, there have been comments from different quarters that have amplified the primordial fault lines of the country’s delicate geopolitics