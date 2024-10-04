Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has apologised for declaring that Christians who don’t pay tithe might not make it to heaven.

The popular cleric had argued that paying tithe was one of the prerequisites for going to heaven, a remark which generated backlash on social media.

But while addressing his congregation Thursday night in a video making the rounds on the internet, he apologised for the remarks.

He described the earlier claim as a mistake while addressing a youth congregation at the ongoing Youth Convention of the RCCG at the Redemption camp.

Adeboye emphasised that the bible says peaceful and holy living are the prerequisites for making heaven.

He said, “I apologise for saying ‘If you don’t pay tithe, you might not make it to heaven.’ I’m sorry, that’s wrong, and it’s not in the Bible. What the Bible says is ‘Follow peace with all men, and holiness, without which no man shall see God.'”

The clergyman explained “It is possible to be right and wrong at the same time. I will proof it to you. I’m a scientist so I know that for years we thought that light travels straight….

“Later on we discovered light travels in waves. It is wrong to limit you to 10 per cent when someone is talking of 20, 30, 40 per cent. 10 per cent should be for beginners I believe God will give me an opportunity very soon to give you the details”