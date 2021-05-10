By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

A chieftain of People’s Democratic Party, PDP from Oriade local government of Osun state, Hon. Gbenga Ajayi has joined milion of well wishers to congratulate Senator Ademola Adeleke as he bagged Bachelor degree in criminal justice from the Atlanta Metropolitant College, Atlanta Georgia, USA, describing him as a lover of progress.

Hon. Ajayi in a congratulatory message issued and personally signed, copies of which made available with newsmen in Osogbo on Monday said, Senator Adeleke has demonstrated not just by words but by actions that learning is a continuum.

He pointed out that Adeleke’s life is full of story and the adventures ahead of the journey is to fulfil the purpose and further potential, adding that, with wisdom he put in, all his inevitable failures, rejections , disappointments and heartbreaks into perspective will be put aside.

“By this actions, you have further build another level of confidence in our hearts, a further believe that you are better poised to do even beyond our thinking and to also reposition your people for greater good. You are a man of immense ability and capability who will go the lent to ensuring the best gets to his people,” he said.

“While we congratulate you on this mean feat, we also cease this medium to say a word of thank you for positioning yourself as a pattern for all of us to model our lives after, you are a worthy mentor and we are proud of you Sir.