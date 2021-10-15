Idowu Olakunle, Abeokuta

The State Congress Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will today screen all aspirants seeking election into various state party offices.

According to the committee chairman, Hon. Wale Ohu, the exercise will take place at the State Secretariat of the party, Moshood Abiola Way, Iyana Mortuary, Abeokuta beginning from 2:30pm.

The committee enjoined all aspirants to bring along with them for screening, all necessary documents that qualify them for the offices sought.

While counting on the support of the party faithful, Ohu assured that everything would be done to ensure a credible, free, fair and transparent