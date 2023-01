Ayodeji Balogun, popularity called Wizkid, a Nigerian singer, has announced that he would be going on tour with his colleague, David Adeleke, alias Davido after his MLLE tour.

Wizkid made this known on his Instagram page on Wednesday.

He wrote ‘’After my MLLE tour!! David nd I going on tour! Save your coins! I no one hear pim !!’’

Credit: Instagram | wizkid