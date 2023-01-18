Spokesperson for Atiku Abubakar presidential campaign, Dino Melaye, has threatened to sue a blogger for implying he had an affair with two popular female skit makers.

The politician took to social media on Wednesday to share the post from the blog while also threatening a lawsuit against the platform’s publisher.

Melaye denied knowing Amarachi ‘Ashmusy’ Amusi and Chinonso Ukah, the female skit makers.

The former Kogi West senator gave the blogger a 24-hour ultimatum to “apologise or face the consequences.”

He said, “I will sue you this time. Will locate you. I don’t know any of these ladies. Agent of APC,” he wrote.

“You will not get away with your lies and unfounded story this time. You just dialed the wrong number. Apologize within 24 hours or face the consequences.”

The controversy started a few days ago after Nedu Wazobia, the on-air personality (OAP), on his podcast, said he met “two influencers having a threesome with someone that I know at the Transcorp Hilton hotel in Abuja”.

Moments later, the blog uploaded a collage photo of the former lawmaker alongside the female skit makers.

“I like fine fine pictures Sha. HARD WORK UNDER DINO NO BE SMALL WORK OO. I DEY COME,” it captioned the post.

Also reacting to the blog post, Ashmusy described it as “false,” adding that “I have never met Dino”.

“LIES UPON Lies !!!!!! I don’t even know DINO Personally. Never ever met him in my lifetime!!!!!!” Ashmusy wrote.

“God forbid blogs and lies.”