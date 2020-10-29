OBINNA EZUGWU

The Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-olu has approved Internship Programme for 4,000 unemployed graduates in line with the T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda of the present administration and the Youth Development Programme of the State.

This, the governor said, is part of the government’s efforts to reduce youth unemployment in the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment, Mrs. Yetunde Arobieke who announced the programme, said it is designed to give candidates the opportunity to develop employability and work-ready skills that are needed in securing gainful employment.

She added that the Internship Programme will be addressing the third and fourth pillars of the present administration’s T.H.E.M.E.S agenda, while the beneficiaries will be paid a monthly stipend of N40,000 for the six months duration of the internship.

Arobieke informed that at the end of the internship period, interns would have gained valuable work experience, built up their professional skills and would have been exposed to entrepreneurial opportunities to strengthen their professional skills and interpersonal relationship.

The Commissioner, therefore, implored interested candidates to apply through the dedicated link for the programme: http://gipplasg.lagosstate.gov.ng.

She stressed that interested applicants must possess NYSC Certificates or letters of exemption, and must be registered residents of the State with Lagos State Residents Registration Agency, LASRRA.

She informed that over 50 off-takers have shown interest in having the Interns work in their organisations.

Arobieke maintained that the selection process will be transparent as successful candidates after taking an online test will be trained on employability skills for two weeks and evaluated.

They will, subsequently, be placed on six months paid Internship with Private organisations and selected Public Agencies in line with their qualifications.