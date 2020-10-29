OBINNA EZUGWU

Nigeria’s former finance minister and leading candidate for the Director general of World Trade Organization, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has said she is humbled to be declared the candidate with most broad-based support as the race for the job gets to a head.

The Nigerian developmental economist and former Managing Director at the World Bank was on Wednesday, nominated for the WTO top job having secured the support of 163 of the body’s 164 members.

But the United States opposed her nomination and expressed support for her challenger, South Korea’s Yoo Myung-hee, delaying her announcement as new DG.

The organization has called a meeting for November 9 to discuss to discuss the impasse.

Reacting to the development in a statement via twitter on Thursday, Okonjo-Iweala said she was happy with progress made so far, while expressing confidence that she would emerge in the end.

“Happy for the success & continued progress of our World Trade Organization DG bid,” she wrote.

“Very humbled to be declared the candidate with the largest, broadest support among members & most likely to attract consensus. We move on to the next step on Nov 9, despite hiccups. We’re keeping the positivity going!”