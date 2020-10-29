Adebayo Obajemu

The third quarter financial report of Nestle Nigeria Plc for the period ended September 30th, 2020 reveals that the company soared by 0.66% in Revenue closing the period at N212.733bn above the previous close of N211.347bn in 2019.

The Profit after Tax (PAT), was down by 13.31% to arrive at N31.938bn from N36.841bn recorded in Q3’19.

With about 800mn share outstanding, the Shareholders’ earnings per share declined by 32% from N46.48 in the corresponding period of 2019 to N40.29 in the period under review.

At a reference price of N1292.50, as the released date, the company’s PE Ratio stood at 32.08x with earnings yield of 3.12%.

Nestle proposed an interim dividend of N25 to its shareholders. The qualification date is November 20, 2020. Closure of Register is from November 23 to November 27, 2020. Payment date is December 7, 2020.