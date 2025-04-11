Sanwo-Olu gifts LASU’s best graduating student, Nwosu, ₦10m

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has rewarded Miss Isioma Sybil Nwosu, the overall best graduating student of Lagos State University (LASU) for the 2023/2024 academic session, with a ₦10 million cash prize in recognition of her exceptional academic feat.

Nwosu, a graduate of Biochemistry from the Faculty of Science, earned a stellar Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.93. The announcement was made during LASU’s 28th Convocation Ceremony held at the Buba Marwa Auditorium, Ojo campus. The governor, represented by his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, praised her dedication and encouraged other students to emulate her pursuit of excellence.

The event also featured the conferment of honorary doctorate degrees, academic doctorates, and the Distinguished Professorship award. Among the honorees were Brigadier-General Mohammed Buba Marwa (retd), Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), and former Lagos State Deputy Governor Otunba Olufemi Pedro.

Marwa, a former Military Administrator of Lagos State, received a Doctor of Humane Letters (Honoris Causa) for his contributions to infrastructure, security, and national development. Otunba Pedro was conferred with a Doctor of Business (Honoris Causa) in recognition of his achievements in the banking and entrepreneurship sectors. Additionally, Prof. Joseph Abayomi Omoniyi Olagunju was elevated to the rank of Distinguished Professor.

In his address, Governor Sanwo-Olu emphasized the transformative power of education and called on national leaders to prioritize reforms that make education more relevant and solution-driven.

“Education is the backbone of our society,” he said. “We must cultivate a culture that values academic excellence as much as we value achievements in entertainment, sports, or fashion.”

The governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to improving the state’s educational landscape through strategic initiatives such as the Job Initiative Lagos (JIL), aimed at enhancing employability for final-year students. These efforts fall under the broader THEMES+ agenda, which prioritizes infrastructure development and student welfare.

Celebrating the graduation of 11,917 students, Sanwo-Olu described the convocation as a testament to years of dedication and a springboard to future success. He also commended LASU’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, for her impactful leadership and reforms that have elevated the institution’s national and international profile.

Prof. Olatunji-Bello, in her speech, thanked the Lagos State Government for its continuous support and revealed that 43 of LASU’s 44 academic programmes were fully accredited in the 2023 exercise. She also announced the launch of new postgraduate diploma and master’s programmes under the Africa Centre of Excellence for Innovative and Transformative STEM Education, which now includes international students.

Chancellor of LASU, Prof. Gbolahan Elias (SAN), congratulated the graduating class and urged them to remain innovative, resilient, and proud ambassadors of the university.

Breakdown of the 11,917 graduates:

971 Diploma certificates

8,711 First degrees

2,235 Postgraduate degrees

302 Postgraduate Diplomas

1,132 Academic Masters

639 Professional Masters

125 Doctor of Philosophy (PhD)

37 Professional Doctoral Degrees