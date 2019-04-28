Roma ready to break bank for Conte

AS Roma, one of the biggest football clubs in the Italian Serie A, are ready to spend big to sign Antonio Conte.

Conte has been without a job since he left Chelsea at the end of the 2017-2018 season despite having been linked with moves to Juventus, AC Milan and now Roma.

Business Hallmark gathered that James Pallotta, one of the owners of the club has offred Conte a wage of 9.5 million Euros a season and this fee is only a little less than how much the former Juventus boss earned at Chelsea.

A lot of people at Roma are old friends of Conte and are convincing the Italian to come to join the giallorossi. Francesco Totti and Daneiele de Rossi too want Conte to come to join Roma next season. Even the current squad likes Conte during his days as the Italy boss.

Conte is expected to take about 15 days to make a decision about his future, as the next few games will determine as to whether Roma play in UEFA Champions League or not.

Club director Francesco Totto said that “We see that in recent weeks there is a lot of talking about Conte. We have Claudio Ranieri on the bench and we have to show respect.

“Every club would do crazy things for him. At the end of the season we’ll decide if our coach will Conte, Ranieri or somebody else. For now we are only thinking to qualify for the Champions League. It is not right to talk about coaches.

“I haven’t met Antonio Conte. A change of coach will not depend on the fourth place or not.

“He is one of the best coaches in Europe. Any team would be crazy about him and the interest of Inter and Bayern Munich is the proof.