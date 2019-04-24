Breaking: Man Utd 0 – 2 Man City: Champions move closer to Premier League title

Manchester City defeated Manchester United two goals to nil at Old Trafford to move closer to winning the English Premier League title. City are now three games away from retaining the title.

Before tonight’s match, City were two points behind Liverpool. Now they have gone on top of the league with one point ahead of Liverpool.

The highly anticipated match lived up to expectation as there was no dull moment. In the first half of the game, both teams attacked from end to end. While the Blue half of Manchester had more possession as usual, the red half of Manchester relied on the counter attack. The first half however, ended goalless.

In the second half, Bernardo Silva scored in the 54th minute while Leroy Sane killed off the game with the second goal of the game in the 66th minute.

For Manchester United, a top four finish is now almost impossible as they are six points on the table with Arsenal and Chelsea ahead.

City’s next fixtures are Burnely Leicester City and Brighton. While their closest rival, Liverpool have Huddersfield, Newcastle and Wolves.