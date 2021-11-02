Tottenham have appointed Italian manager, Antonio Conte as their new head coach following the sacking of Nuno Espirito Santo.

The 52-year-old who Spurs chairman Daniel Levy targeted before appointing Nuno in the summer, has signed an 18-month contract – with an option to extend – at Tottenham following successful talks with the club’s hierarchy in London on Monday, Sky Sports reported.

Conte who guided the Blues to the 2016-17 Premier League title and the FA Cup the following season, has taken up his first managerial post since leaving Inter Milan, with whom he won last season’s Serie A title.

Conte told Tottenham’s website: “I am extremely happy to return to coaching, and to do so at a Premier League club that has the ambition to be a protagonist again.

“I can’t wait to start working to convey to the team and the fans the passion, mentality and determination that have always distinguished me, as a player and as a coach.

“Last summer our union did not happen because the end of my relationship with Inter was still too recent and emotionally too involved with the end of the season, so I felt that it wasn’t yet the right time to return to coaching.

“But the contagious enthusiasm and determination of Daniel Levy in wanting to entrust me with this task had already hit the mark. Now that the opportunity has returned, I have chosen to take it with great conviction.”

Conte’s appointment sees him reunited with Spurs managing director of football Fabio Paratici, who joined the club in the summer after 11 years in a similar role at Juventus.

Paratici said: “We are delighted to welcome Antonio to the club. His track record speaks for itself, with vast experience and trophies in both Italy and England.

“I know first-hand the qualities Antonio can bring to us, having worked with him at Juventus, and look forward to seeing his work with our talented group of players.”

The club added that further news on Conte’s coaching staff would “follow in due course”.

Nuno was relieved of his duties on Monday after less than five months at the club, with Saturday’s 3-0 defeat by Manchester United his final game in charge.

It was Spurs’ fifth Premier League loss in seven games and left them ninth in the top flight, 10 points behind league leaders Chelsea.

