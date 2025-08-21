Business
Reps committee summons 11 Discos over N2.6 trillion debt
The House of Representatives Committee on Public Accounts has summoned 11 electricity Distribution Companies (Discos) to appear before it over an alleged outstanding debt of N2.6 trillion owed to the federation account.
The resolution was adopted on Wednesday during an investigative hearing presided over by the committee chairman, Hon. Bamidele Salam, following a review of the 2021 report of the Auditor-General of the Federation.
The Managing Director of the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Company (NBET) Plc, Johnson Akinnawo, confirmed the liabilities during the session and submitted documents showing that as of September 30, 2020, the Discos collectively owed N2.6 trillion.
Debt Breakdown
According to the breakdown provided, Abuja Electricity Distribution Company topped the list with N330.4 billion, followed by:
Ibadan Disco – N325.7 billion
Ikeja Disco – N310 billion
Kaduna Disco – N277.7 billion
Enugu Disco – N258.3 billion
Port Harcourt Disco – N239.7 billion
Benin Disco – N233.2 billion
Eko Disco – N231 billion
Kano Disco – N211.7 billion
Jos Disco – N161.7 billion
Yola Disco – N107.4 billion
The Auditor-General’s report, which triggered the investigation, also flagged multiple irregularities within the power sector.