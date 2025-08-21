Energy: Abia joins International Solar Alliance to drive industrial growth, tackle climate change

As part of efforts to strengthen its position in the power sector through massive investments and attraction of private capital, the Abia State Government has announced a partnership with the International Solar Alliance (ISA) to develop regulations for the operation of mini-grids in the state.

According to the government, the collaboration will enable ISA to support the state in leveraging power and public utilities to create an enabling environment for investment and ensure sustainability of solar power projects. This, it said, will help drive industrial growth and mitigate climate change.

The Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, disclosed this while briefing journalists at Government House, Umuahia, on the outcome of this week’s State Executive Council meeting chaired by Governor Alex Otti.

Kanu stated that with the recent enactment of the Abia State Electricity Law 2025, the government is fully prepared to explore the entire electricity value chain to boost industrialisation. He added that the state is participating in the Distributed Access to Renewable Energy Scale-Up (DARES) programme.

He described ISA as an intergovernmental treaty-based organisation with 123 member countries and noted that the partnership aligns with the state’s development agenda.

According to him, the collaboration is part of a $750 million World Bank intervention on renewable energy development, which will significantly enhance Abia’s electricity sector.

The commissioner also revealed that the Abia State Environmental Protection Agency (ASEPA) has deployed 2.7-tonne receptacles in Aba and Umuahia as part of its waste management drive. The smaller-sized receptacles, he said, are more suitable for navigating narrow roads and streets compared to previous larger models.

In addition, ASEPA has embarked on a massive clean-up of major waterways and drainages in Umuahia, particularly the Afara axis through Umuahia down to Isiala Ngwa, to prevent flooding during the rainy season.

“The waterways need to be cleared and opened up to avoid flooding. Predictions indicate that some areas of the state are prone to floods, so ASEPA is focusing on unblocking drainages to ensure heavy rains do not submerge Umuahia and other parts of the state,” Kanu explained.

On the issue of fake news, Kanu warned individuals peddling falsehoods against the state government to desist or face legal consequences.

“This government has never been against constructive criticism. What we frown at is the deliberate spread of false information intended to mislead the public. Going forward, the government will take recourse to the laws of the land,” he said.

On health, the commissioner announced that 1,983 persons have applied for the ongoing recruitment of health workers, with 1,348 already shortlisted. A Computer-Based Test (CBT) will be conducted between August 26 and 30, while interviews for successful candidates will hold from September 2 to 16, 2025.

He added that the Civil Service Commission has advertised positions for contract consultants, primary consultants, and medical officers, with the application portal closing on August 30, 2025.

Kanu further disclosed the appointment of Dr. Friday Kanu Ohuche, a seasoned development economist, as Chief Economic Adviser and member of the Abia State Economic Management Team, chaired by Governor Otti.

He reiterated that 30 road projects are ongoing despite the rains, while the Ministry of Works is handling 54 additional roads through direct labour across the state.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Energy, Engr. Kachi Etuluo, and the Chairman of the Civil Service Commission, Pastor Mrs. Eno Jerry-Eze, joined Kanu at the briefing.