Adebayo Obajemu

The Vice Chancellor, Redeemers University, Ede, has reappointed Dr. Samuel Olufemi Omoyele, acting director Centre for Entrepreneurial Development Studies for another one year.

A renowned entrepreneurship development expert and public affairs commentator, Omoyele was first appointed in May 2021.

He has repositioned the Centre for efficiency, through constant training of students in accordance with international best standards.