NATIONAL WAVES Newspaper/ Magazine is celebrating its 14th year on the newsstands.

To commemorate the anniversary, the management of NATIONAL WAVES concluded arrangements to honour eminent Nigerians and industries.

Among personalities to honour at the anniversary include; the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Mr Festus Egwarewa Adeniyi Keyamo SAN; the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Delta North Senatorial candidate and founder of Prince Ned Nwoko Foundation, Prince Ned Nwoko; Presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Adewole Adebayo, immediate past Enugu State Commissioner for Environment and Labour Party gubernatorial candidate, Hon. Chijioke Edeoga.

Others are; the Publisher Pointblank News and founder, Mary and Ude- Jack Foundation, Chief Jackson Ude, President of Institute of Debt Recovery Practitioners of Nigeria, Mr Chris Akintunde Opeodu, MD/CEO of Corporate Choices Nigeria Limited, Mr Chia Waya, Dangote Group and Julius Berger Nigeria Plc.

Mr. Festus Keyamo SAN, is expected to deliver a lecture on, “THE JUDICIARY AND THE 2023 ELECTION”, in the event which will take place on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at Airport Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.

The SDP presidential candidate, Prince Adewole Adebayo will also deliver a lecture entitled: “LET THE VOTE COUNT, THE IMPERATIVE OF FREE AND FAIR ELECTION.”

Speaking to the newsmen, the Publisher of NATIONALWAVES, Mr Jimmy Enyeh noted that the board and management of NATIONAL WAVES nominated the recipients of the awards after a careful scrutiny of their immense contributions to the development of the country and service to humanity.