Mauricio Pochettino, former Paris Saint-Germain manager, has accused the French club of having an obsession with the UEFA Champions League.

According to the Argentine, his inability to win the Champions League for the Paris club led to his sack.

Pochettino stated this in an interview with Argentine outlet Infobae, where he said that the French Ligue 1 champions is all about the Champions League, adding that anything short of winning the Europe top-flight competition is a failure.

“Everything [at PSG] is focused on the Champions League,” Pochettino told Argentine outlet Infobae, “and sometimes that can be a little distracting.”

“Those demands seem to only exist in the build-up to European games, and other competitions are taken for granted due to PSG’s superiority.

“The Champions League is the obsession, and anything short of winning the Champions League is equivalent to failure.”