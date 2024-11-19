I’ve taken over from Ajuri Ngelale as new presidential spokesperson – Daniel Bwala

Daniel Bwala, the newly appointed special adviser on media and public communications to President Bola Tinubu, says he has taken over from Ajuri Ngelale as the presidential spokesperson.

Ngelale, who was special adviser on media and publicity to the president, left the position in September.

He had said he would be embarking on an “indefinite leave of absence to frontally deal with medical matters” affecting his immediate, nuclear family, but reports suggested he was fired from the job.

Confusion had arisen after Bayo Onanuga, special adviser to the president on strategic communication, took over as presidential spokesman following Ngelale’s departure.

Onanuga also moved to the office previously occupied by Ngelale at the presidential villa.

However, during an on Politics Today, a Channels Television programme, on Monday, Bwala announced himself as the presidential spokesperson, adding there has only been a change in office nomenclature.

“When Ajuri was there, the nomenclature was special adviser on media and publicity, and now that role is called special adviser on media and public communications (State House). Sunday Dare works from the office of the minister of information,” he said.

Ajuri, during his time, had frosty relationship with Onanuga. But Bwala said he “can never be drawn into a position” where he “will rub shoulders” with him.

Bwala said he would be happy to see Onanuga lead the presidential media team.

“Bayo Onanuga is an elder statesman. He’s a very brilliant journalist who has had his records. We are happy he’s leading us as a leader,” he said.

“I’m happy for him to lead. I haven’t been told, but I’m happy for him to lead. Because he’s an elder, I will respect him.

“And he has his own record. He has served Nigeria well. He has a proven record as a journalist.

“I can never be drawn into a position where I will rub shoulders with him. I doff my cap for him.

“My own is, if he says ‘go and carry that table,’ I will just do so; that’s my job. It’s not about title.”