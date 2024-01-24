Connect with us

Tinubu departs Abuja for a 'private visit' in Paris 
Published

9 hours ago

on

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday departed Abuja for Paris, France for a private visit.

This according to a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

The statement read: “President Bola Tinubu departs Abuja for Paris, France, on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, for a private visit.

“He will return to the country in the first week of February 2024.”

On Tuesday night, President Tinubu held a bilateral meeting with the American Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, at the Presidential Villa Abuja.

