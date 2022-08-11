The remains of Captain Samuel Attah, and four other soldiers of the presidential brigade guards who were killed by terrorists in an ambushed were on Thursday laid to rest at the Guards Brigade Cemetery, Maitama , Abuja.

The military officers paid the supreme price when they were ambushed by terrorists during a clearance operation in Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)

The burial process started with christian wake keep and funeral service held in honour of the fallen heroes at St John’s Military Church (Protestant) before the final Internment at the Guards Brigade Cemetery Maitama Abuja.

Assistant Director Army Public Relations Guards Brigade, Captain Godfrey Anebi Abakpa made this known in a press statement made available to Spye TV News in Abuja on Thursday.

Captain Abakpa said until their demise, the gallant soldiers were serving with 7 Guards Battalion, Lungi Barracks Maitama and 176 Guards Battalion Gwagwalada in the Federal Capital Territory Abuja respectively.

The Commanding Officers of 7 Guards Battalion Lt Col Salim Yusuf Hassan and Commanding Officer 176 Guards Battalion, Lt Col Joshuah Kolowale Adisa while reading the funeral oration of the deceased officer and soldiers, described the late Captain and Soldiers as thoroughly bred Infantrymen who were genuinely committed to their duties in defence of Nigeria and whose contribution and services would be greatly missed.

The Commanding officers asked God to console the families left behind stressing that while the Brigade and the Nigerian Army mourns, the families should take solace in the fact that they have fought a just fight and their souls shall continue to rest with the lord till the resurrection morning.

Highpoint of the event was the presentation of accoutrements by the representative of the Chief of Army Staff, Maj Gen James Alilu Ataguba to the next of kins of the deceased personnel and lowering of the remains of the fallen heroes. There was also the blowing of the last post and gun salute to bid the departed heroes fair well.

The solemn ceremony was witnessed by senior officers of the Nigerian Army, Commanding Officers,Staff Officers of the Brigade, Bwari Area Council Chairman, Hon John Gabaya as well as family members and the barracks community.