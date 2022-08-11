N3.2bn foreign loot recovered in 14 months

Nigeria’s federal government recovered £6,324,627.66, over N3.2bn of stolen monies from various jurisdictions globally from March 2021 to May 2022.

This is as it generated a total of N1.82bn from the sale of bid forms and actual sale of forfeited properties in the first 18 months of the Buhari-led regime.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, disclosed these to journalists on Thursday at the 46th Session of the State House Briefing organised by the Presidential Communications Team at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.

Malami said the recovered foreign loots have since been disbursed into key infrastructure projects nationwide.

They include the Second Niger Bridge, Abuja-Kano Road and the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

According to the attorney general, the Justice Ministry has supported the Federal Government in various infrastructure funding agreements.

He lamented that the country currently grapples with a N329bn funding gap.

Malami also explained that an inter-ministerial committee on the audit and recovery of back years on stamp duty has so far recovered N596,055,479.47.