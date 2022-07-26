Three presidential guards dead after being shot by terrorists in Abuja

Three elite officers of the Presidential Guards Brigade shot by terrorists during an ambush attack in Abuja on Sunday evening, have been confirmed dead.

Two of the slain officers have been identified as Ibrahim Suleiman and Captain Samuel Attah who were indigenes of Kogi State

They served at the 7 Guards Brigade of the Nigerian Army.

They had been dispatched to the Nigerian Law school in Bwari to make preliminary findings after the terrorist sect threatened to attack the institution in a letter.

The terrorists had ambushed the presidential guards on their way back from Law School, opening live rounds on the elite officers.

“Following the threat letter from the terrorists, the leadership of the Nigerian Law School drew the attention of the military authorities at the 7 Guards Brigade,” a source told Daily Trust.

“The late army captain (names withheld) and the soldiers were dispatched to the school for preliminary investigation.

“They had a discussion with authorities at the school and agreed on what to do to safeguard students, teachers and school facilities. Sadly on their way back, the terrorists ambushed them and that was how the captain and two soldiers were killed,” the source said.

The news medium learnt the death of the officers was hushed so as not to embarrass the Muhammadu Buhari regime whose repeated promises to end insecurity have been unfulfilled in his seven years of governance so far.

“They said even the staff in the school should not be allowed to know what is happening because it will embarrass the government,” Daily Trust learnt.