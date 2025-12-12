Power minister Adelabu reports Primate Ayodele to DSS over alleged N150m ‘miracle payment’ request

Minister of Power, Bayo Adelabu, has petitioned the Department of State Services (DSS), accusing Primate Elijah Ayodele, founder of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Oke Afa, Lagos, of attempting to extort N150 million from him under the pretext of securing “spiritual victory” for his 2027 Oyo governorship ambition.

Adelabu, a former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) deputy governor and 2023 governorship candidate, has already announced plans to run again in 2027.

In the petition dated October 13, 2025, addressed to the DSS director-general and signed by Bolaji Tunji, his special adviser on strategic communications and media relations, Adelabu accused the cleric of issuing false prophecies to damage his reputation after he turned down repeated demands for cash and costly spiritual items.

According to a chain of messages exchanged between the duo, and reviewed by TheCable, Primate Ayodele requested that Adelabu provide 24 APC flags as well as 1,000 saxophones or trumpets – items which he said would be used for “spiritual fortification” ahead of the election.

According to TheCable, the cleric reportedly priced the instruments at N50 million for locally sourced fairly used versions and N130 million for imported grade-one options from China. He asked that the items be delivered on April 1, later shifting the deadline to April 4.

“Sir, I don’t do this, but because of the love I have for you,” Ayodele wrote in one message, insisting that he was acting strictly on “God’s instruction”.

He also claimed to have written several letters to Adelabu during his time as CBN deputy governor, urging him to pick his calls and carry out specific spiritual rites – including reciting almu nasira 200 times and observing a 1am vigil.

“I don’t want you to lose the coming election. That is why I’m following the instructions,” he said.

Adelabu, however, told the cleric that he could not meet the financial demands.

Advertisement

After their communication broke down, Ayodele publicly declared that Adelabu had “missed his chance” and would not become Oyo governor. In video clips, the cleric maintained that his warnings were divinely inspired and challenged the minister to “arrest or sue” him.

The DSS is yet to respond to the petition.