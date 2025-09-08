2027: Ibadan North by-election triggers fresh crisis in Oyo APC over Tinubu backing Adelabu

The recent by-election in Ibadan North, which the All Progressives Congress (APC) lost woefully, with the party’s candidate even losing in his polling units, has ignited a fresh crisis within the party.

Leaders and stakeholders are now making renewed efforts to reconcile aggrieved factions to prevent further damage.

Although the party had previously been in disarray due to various internal issues, which the current State Chairman, Alhaji Moshood Olayide Abas, has been trying to resolve since assuming office last year, the Ibadan North by-election appears to have worsened the situation, necessitating a fresh round of reconciliation talks.

The issues at stake have now gone beyond the old grievances and shifted to the 2027 general election, specifically, who will emerge as the APC’s governorship candidate. By then, the APC would have been out of power in the state for eight years. Alhaji Abas’ major concern is to unite all warring groups and build a solid, cohesive party capable of wresting power from the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

President Tinubu’s Hand

However, a party stalwart told Business Hallmark that winning the 2027 election will depend on the leaders’ ability to manage the situation and the role of the Presidency, which is being accused of favouring Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu.

According to sources, Adelabu’s influence was evident during the Ibadan North election, where he allegedly insisted on fielding his preferred candidate as the party’s flagbearer against the consensus candidate backed by other leaders. This, they claim, may have led to protest votes that handed victory to the PDP as a political statement against the minister.

The development has further intensified reconciliation efforts by the state chairman to pacify aggrieved members.

The crisis within the Oyo APC dates back to the tenure of the late former governor, Isiaka Ajimobi, when some groups felt sidelined. Though Ajimobi managed the situation, it cost him his senatorial bid. His death deepened the crisis, causing defections to other political parties.

One of those who left was Adelabu, who defected to the Accord Party to contest the 2023 governorship election after losing the APC ticket to Senator Teslim Folarin, a development that further polarized the party.

According to party insiders, Adelabu’s return to APC and his subsequent ministerial appointment worsened the tension. Many APC members accused President Tinubu of rewarding Adelabu, who campaigned against the party in 2023, instead of compensating Folarin, the party’s governorship candidate, who has yet to receive any federal appointment.

A Divided Party

Party leaders allege that since his appointment, Adelabu has sidelined those who opposed him, favouring his loyalists who followed him to the Accord Party — the same group from which Hon. Adewale Hastruup Murphy, the party’s candidate in the by-election, emerged.

There is growing speculation that President Tinubu may support Adelabu as the APC governorship candidate in 2027, a move that many fear could deepen internal divisions. They are calling for a level playing field to produce the most acceptable candidate for the party.

Ismail Omipidan, former Chief Press Secretary to ex-Osun State governor Gboyega Oyetola and now Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, warned against imposition of candidates, saying it could keep the Oyo APC in perpetual disarray.

He wrote in an opinion piece titled “Ibadan North: How ‘Powerless’ Minister Frittered Away a Golden Chance”:

“By the APC constitution, the Minister of Power, Bayo Adelabu, as the only minister from Oyo State, automatically assumes leadership of the party in the state. However, he remains powerless when it comes to real politics, where established forces like Senators Teslim Folarin, Fatai Buhari, and Sarafadeen Alli dominate.

“During the governorship election, Adelabu not only campaigned against the APC but also contested under the Accord Party. Yet, he was rewarded with a ministerial appointment. Meanwhile, Folarin, who held the party together and handled logistics during the presidential election, was sidelined.”

Omipidan revealed that during the by-election, other leaders agreed to support Umar-Faruk Arisekola as the APC candidate. Surprisingly, Adelabu allegedly introduced an Osun-born aspirant and insisted on his candidacy, ignoring appeals to consider Umar-Faruk, son of the late Arisekola Alao, who had supported Adelabu in the past.

When the minister prevailed, many leaders reportedly withdrew from active support. Even last-minute appeals by Imo State Governor and PGF Chairman, Hope Uzodinma, could not fully repair the damage.

Omipidan warned that for President Tinubu to win Oyo convincingly in 2027, deliberate efforts must be made to reconcile with Folarin’s camp and properly reward loyal supporters.

Adelabu Responds

Reacting in a statement through his media aide, Bolaji Tunji, Adelabu congratulated PDP candidate Hon. Folajimi Oyekunle and described the defeat as painful but instructive.

“I received the outcome with mixed feelings, sad that we lost as a party, but humbled by the people’s verdict. This defeat should inspire us to reflect deeply, heal internal divisions, and reconcile genuinely ahead of 2027, which presents another opportunity for our party,” he said.

He added: “We cannot afford to ignore the voices of discontent within our fold or take the support of our constituents for granted. Now, more than ever, we must put aside personal ambitions, bridge existing gaps, and rebuild trust with the electorate.”

A senior party leader told Business Hallmark that Adelabu’s statement speaks volumes and reflects an understanding of the need for unity.

The APC State Publicity Secretary, Mr Wasiu Olawale Sadare, said he could not comment extensively while reconciliation was ongoing but assured that “everything will be resolved, and the party will come out stronger.”

Also speaking, Comrade Moshood Erubami, a former House of Representatives aspirant and Coordinator of Campaign for Democracy, said the by-election loss could have been due to protest votes but insisted that the elders at state and national levels are working on a way forward.