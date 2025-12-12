Ogun begins new phase of road repairs ahead of Yuletide

The Ogun State Government has commenced a fresh phase of road repairs and maintenance across the state as part of preparations for the Yuletide season.

According to the Special Adviser to the Governor on Public Works, Engr. Babatunde Adesina, the initiative, coordinated by the Ogun State Public Works Agency (OGPWA), is designed to improve road conditions, ease traffic flow, and enhance safety for residents, commuters, and holiday travellers.

Speaking on the renewed intervention, Adesina said the exercise forms part of the state’s continuous road improvement programme aimed at boosting economic activities and ensuring safer mobility.

He noted that the government remains committed to keeping major and inner roads motorable throughout and after the festive period.

“We understand that the Yuletide season comes with increased movement, and it is our responsibility to ensure the roads are safe and accessible. This new phase of maintenance demonstrates the government’s commitment to providing reliable infrastructure for the people of Ogun State,” he said.

Adesina explained that the ongoing repairs would focus on high-traffic corridors, link roads, and critical routes connecting major communities. He added that multiple teams have already been deployed across the three senatorial districts to ensure timely completion.

“Our teams are on the field carrying out pothole patching and other essential repairs. We want residents and travellers to experience smoother movement as they go about their activities during this festive period,” he said.

He also appealed to the public to support the agency by reporting areas in need of urgent attention, stressing that community feedback remains vital to OGPWA’s rapid-response operations.