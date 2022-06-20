The Ogun State Police Command has ordered popular hip-hop musician, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, to report himself at the nearest police station.

This was in connection to a video clip circulating on social media, where he allegedly organised some youths to beat up a young man.

The Zazu crooner was seen in the video asking some youths to beat up a man he accused of messaging his wife.

In a statement issued on Monday by the command’s spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the incident occurred somewhere within the state about two days ago.

Oyeyemi explained that the victim was inflicted with bodily injury as a result of the beating.

The Police Public Relations Officer described the act as barbaric, unruly, and unbecoming of the singer, who was supposed to be a role model for the youths.

“The attention of Ogun State Police Command has been drawn to a video clip circulating on social media where a popular hip-hop musician, Habeeb Okikiola a.k.a Portable, the Zazu crooner was seen organising some youths to beat up a young man and inflict bodily injury on him.

“The incident was said to have taken place somewhere within Ogun State about two days ago. Such unruly and violent behaviour is not only barbaric but unbecoming of somebody who is supposed to be a role model for the youths and therefore should not be tolerated.

“In view of this, the Command is using this medium to advise Okikiola Habeeb a.k.a Portable to report himself at the nearest police station in Ogun State, failure of which his arrest will be ordered.

“The flagrant display of impunity by ‘Portable’ in the viral video is condemnable and if not checked, it will send a wrong signal to the youths who are looking up to him as a role model.

“Jungle justice has no place in our laws and whoever embarked on it must be made to feel the weight of the law, no matter the status of such person”, the statement read.